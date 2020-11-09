DECATUR - Mary A. Haney, 95, of Decatur, Formerly of Macomb, IL passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born September 11, 1925, at home in St. David, IL to Mijo and Ernesta (Tomlianovich) Radosevich. She married Edward L. Haney on December 30, 1947, in Macomb, IL. He passed away on January 23, 2010. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by one brother, Michael (Carolyn) Radosevich of Havana, IL; her niece/daughter, Denise A. Wherley of Decatur; her nephew/Godson, Frank Radosevich (Carolyn "Cookie") of Peoria, IL; great-niece/Goddaughter, Stacey Sparks of Evanston, IL and her children: Simone, Savana and Annelise Sparks; great-nephew/Godson, Eric (Liz) Wherley and their children: Miriam, Sophia, Livia, Liam, Luke and Mila Wherley of Decatur. Several other special nieces and nephews also survive

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and three brothers.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation and love to all Primrose Retirement Community staff and residents. Your care and friendships brought joy to the last three and a half years of our sweet Aunt Mary's life.