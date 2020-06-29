Mary A. McElyea

Mary had a special heart for children and devoted her life to ministry for children. She operated a day care from her home for 22 years. She was a member of South Shores Christian Church and was a leader in children's ministry there, having a big impact on many families through that ministry. She was also active in the Women's Ministry at church. Mary was granted a lifetime membership in the Johns' Hill Jr. High PTA. Mary loved her family very much. Her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she thoroughly enjoyed attending sports and activities for all of them through the years. Mary was a fan of the St Louis Cardinals and Illinois Fighting Illini, but was an avid fan of any team that her grandchildren were on.