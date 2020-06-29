DECATUR - Mary A. McElyea, 84, of Decatur, passed away June 27, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, July 3, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:45, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to South Shores Christian Church.
Mary was born November 9 , 1935 in Xenia, IL, the daughter of Garold and Lillian (Holman) Rowe. She graduated from Hammond High School in Hammond, IN, in the class of 1953. She married Jerry McElyea on August 1, 1953 in Flora, IL.
Mary had a special heart for children and devoted her life to ministry for children. She operated a day care from her home for 22 years. She was a member of South Shores Christian Church and was a leader in children's ministry there, having a big impact on many families through that ministry. She was also active in the Women's Ministry at church. Mary was granted a lifetime membership in the Johns' Hill Jr. High PTA. Mary loved her family very much. Her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she thoroughly enjoyed attending sports and activities for all of them through the years. Mary was a fan of the St Louis Cardinals and Illinois Fighting Illini, but was an avid fan of any team that her grandchildren were on.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jerry; children, Mike (Sharon) McElyea of Robinson, Shelly (Kelly) Hott of Bloomington, Reeni (John) Letizia of Neoga, and Brad (Lyn) McElyea of Seymour, TN; grandchildren, Christa (Tom) Parr of Rochester, NY, Shawn (Stacie) McElyea of Minot, ND, Jarod Hott of Bloomington, Brandon (Kelsea) Hott of Pawnee, Wes Letizia of Niceville, FL, Zach Letizia of Neoga, and Miley McElyea of Seymour, TN; great-grandchildren, Thierry, Lola, Ozzie, Charlie, and Maisey Parr.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the 4th and 5th floor at Decatur Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care given to Mary.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com
