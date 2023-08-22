July 14, 1959 - Aug. 19, 2023

DECATUR — Mary A. Pratt (Tomlin), 64, of Decatur, IL, passed away at her home on August 19, 2023, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Mary, or as many knew her, Mrs. Pratt, was born on July 14, 1959, in Springfield, IL, to George Tomlin and Ruth Buckwalter. She married Martin Pratt on January 20, 1990, and together they raised four children. Mary worked as an assistant secretary for Decatur Public Schools for over 20 years. She spent most of her years at Durfee Elementary School where she had the pleasure of watching her four kids and ten of her grandchildren grow.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Buckwalter; father, George Tomlin; and brothers: Greg Tomlin, Alan Tomlin, Bobby Tomlin, and Jim Tomlin.

She is survived by her husband, Martin of Decatur; four children: Josh Kogel and wife, Michelle of Decatur, Brandi Kogel of IL, Jake Garrett and wife, Jenny of Decatur, and Letha Smith of Decatur; and 14 grandkids who knew her as Ohma.

Mary enjoyed helping teachers and administration at Durfee with grading papers and collecting countless Box Tops (for Education). She organized a Bike-A-Thon for St. Jude's and constantly put others before herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, camping, Mt. Dew, adventures with the Gold Wing, Chapter I of Decatur, and anything having to do with fire!

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Visitation will take place Friday, August 25, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will take place at Graceland at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Condolences and memories of Mary may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.