DECATUR -- Mary Aileen Berg, 98 of Eaton CO, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 30, 2019. Mary was a member of the Bethel Family Praise Center in Eaton.
Mary Berg, formerly of Decatur, IL was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God as well as Foursquare Church in Decatur. Her husband, deceased, was the Boy Scout Executive for 30 years. Mary has seven children – Donna, Lorey, David, Douglas, Dan, Sharon & Gerry.
No visitation was held.
A Memorial Celebration was held at the Bethel Family Praise Center in Eaton CO at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020.
A Graveside Burial Service will be held in Decatur IL at: North Fork Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
An online guestbook and a full obituary can be viewed at this link: www.moserfuneralservice.com
