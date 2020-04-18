Mary Aileen Berg
0 entries

Mary Aileen Berg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Aileen Berg

DECATUR -- Mary Aileen Berg, 98 of Eaton CO, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 30, 2019. Mary was a member of the Bethel Family Praise Center in Eaton.

Mary Berg, formerly of Decatur, IL was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God as well as Foursquare Church in Decatur. Her husband, deceased, was the Boy Scout Executive for 30 years. Mary has seven children – Donna, Lorey, David, Douglas, Dan, Sharon & Gerry.

No visitation was held.

A Memorial Celebration was held at the Bethel Family Praise Center in Eaton CO at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020.

A Graveside Burial Service will be held in Decatur IL at: North Fork Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

An online guestbook and a full obituary can be viewed at this link: www.moserfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News