× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Mary Aileen Berg, 98 of Eaton CO, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 30, 2019. Mary was a member of the Bethel Family Praise Center in Eaton.

Mary Berg, formerly of Decatur, IL was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God as well as Foursquare Church in Decatur. Her husband, deceased, was the Boy Scout Executive for 30 years. Mary has seven children – Donna, Lorey, David, Douglas, Dan, Sharon & Gerry.

No visitation was held.

A Memorial Celebration was held at the Bethel Family Praise Center in Eaton CO at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020.

A Graveside Burial Service will be held in Decatur IL at: North Fork Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

An online guestbook and a full obituary can be viewed at this link: www.moserfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.