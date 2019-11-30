DECATUR -- Mary Alice Drake, 89, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence.

Mary was born in Maroa on February 9, 1930, daughter of Clyde Edward and Edna Gay (Van Horn) White. She married Virgle Drake, he preceded her in death on August 16, 1993.

She is survived by two sons: Daniel (Terri) Streeval of Sherman, Douglas (Bridget) Drake of Decatur; one daughter: Dianne Wright of Decatur; one sister Ruth Reid of Flagstaff, AZ; thirteen grandchildren: Andrew (Tiffany) Streeval, Kristin Bialas, Patrick (Kelly) Streeval, Benjamin Streeval, Stacy Drake, Douglas Drake, Donovan Drake, Marrissa Drake, Elana Drake, Jonathan Drake, Uriah Wright, Connor Wright, Pax Wright; eight great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and close friend Fran Duncan of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Paul White and Herbert Glenn White.

Mary retired from Borg Warner in 1989. She was known as the Potholder Lady. She also ran a continuous garage sale for over 10 years. Mary was an avid reader, loved to play bingo and travel on Amtrak.