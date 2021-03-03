MOUNT AUBURN — Mary Alice Elliott, 89 of Mt. Auburn passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:03 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Bement, IL the daughter of Hester Ann (West) and John Vincent. She married Harry W. Elliott on April 14, 1951 in Mt. Auburn, IL and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters: Rebecca (Russ) Winans of Mt. Auburn, IL; Beth (Daniel) Simmons of Mt. Auburn, IL; Bonnye (Michael) Patton of Mechanicsburg, IL; grandchildren: Joshua (Ann) Winans, Jacob (Laura) Winans, Nathan (Gia) Simmons, Katrina (Gary) Rexroad, Cassandra (Chris) Melton, Charissa (Dennis) Reed, Caitlin Patton and Calla Patton; great-grandchildren: Kaylor, Lauren, Madelyn, Toby, Tucker and Ty Winans; Grant and Adelyn Simmons, Kendall, Karlee and Elliott Rexroad; Hunter, Chazity and Austin Melton; Andrew, Morgan and Wyatt Walden; sister: Dorothy Moffett of Stonington, IL; sister-in-Law: Dixie Vincent of Mt. Auburn, IL; brother-in-Law: Harold W. (Judy) Elliott of Warrensburg, IL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Courtney Patton, brothers: Willard (Dorothy), Ernest (Betty), Charles (Rosemary), Frank (Maxine), Warren (Janice) and Fred Vincent; sisters: Eunice (Albert) White, Nola (Leland) LeFever; brothers-in-law: Elwood Moffett and Ralston (Eleanor) Elliott.