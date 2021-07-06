BLUE MOUND - Mary Alice Huffman, 92, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Hickory Point Christian Village.

Mary Alice requested to have no services. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mary Alice was born on September 4, 1928, the daughter of George and Alberta (Wilcox) Bramel. She was a very talented and creative lady who could make something out of nothing. She loved sewing, antiques, and auction sales.

Mary Alice is survived by her daughters: Lana (Mark) Davis of Assumption, IL, Linda (Dave) Stuart of Decatur, IL, Lynette (Eric) Thiele of Blue Mound, IL and Cheryl (Gary) White of Warrensburg, IL; sister: Joyce McCoy of Blue Mound, IL; nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Frank Huffman and her sister: Jeanette Buzan.

Special thanks to the nurses at DMH, and the staff and nurses at Hickory Point Christian Village for their kindness and care.