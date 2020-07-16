× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mary Ann (Capron) Ekena, 86, daughter of Dora and Lloyd Capron (deceased) passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO.

She was born February 20, 1934, in Peoria, IL, and lived for many years in Normal, IL, before moving to Decatur. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter Carla (Jim) Christensen, son Kim (Lori) Ekena, sister Jean Monroe; her grandchildren Andrew (Keith Hollenkamp) Christensen, Taylor Ekena, Mackenzie (Andrew) Mills, Erik Christensen; and great-grandchildren Atlee and Parker Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Ekena, and siblings Lyle Capron and Marjorie (Capron) Stephan.

Mary Ann, a 1952 graduate of Farmington High School, married Carl on September 27, 1952, in Chandler, AZ. She and Carl lived in AZ and CA while Carl served in the Air Force. Mary Ann worked for Neil B. McGinnis Implement Co. in AZ; the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. in CA; and after they returned to the Midwest, she worked for Illinois Bell in Peoria. When Carl’s work took them to Normal, IL, she worked as a secretary for Community Unit School District No. 5 and retired after 27 years of service.