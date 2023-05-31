Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 28, 1941 - May 29, 2023

DECATUR — Mary Ann (Freehill) Miller, born March 28, 1941, in Chicago, IL, and passed away on May 29, 2023.

Mary Ann married Glenn Edwin Miller on October 15, 1966, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She worked for many years in the Decatur Public and Private School Systems. She loved playing tennis, reading, traveling, and enjoying lunch with friends.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Douglas Miller of Winston-Salem, NC, Lynnette (Larry) Walther of O'Fallon, MO, Andrea (Olivier) Demey of Zurich, Switzerland, Gregory Miller of St. Louis, MO; sisters: Mary Ellen (Freehill) Johnson, Rita (Freehill) Gehlsen; brother, Marty Freehill; grandchildren: Lauren Walther, Alexandra Demey; and many extended family and friends.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn E. Miller; parents, James Elroy and Mary Freehill; three brothers, and one sister.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on June 2, 2023, at Holy family Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. A burial at Mt. Gilead Cemetery will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Family Catholic Church or Memorial Hospice.

Condolences and memories of Mary Ann may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.