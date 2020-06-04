ILLIOPOLIS — Mary Ann Kaylor, 85, of Illiopolis, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 20 1935, in Hettick, IL. the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Converse) Stewart. Mary Ann was a lifelong genealogical researcher and was a member of the National Genealogical Society. She also enjoyed gardening, and received an award for her help with the Illiopolis Centennial.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Calvin and Ivan Stewart; and two sisters, Lois Byerline and Lucille Carr.
She is survived by her husband of of 65 years, Robert; and her children, Kevin (Cindy) Kaylor, Marcia (Ken) Morrison, Karen (Randy) Wolmack, John (Peggy) Kaylor, and Patricia Kaylor, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, a sister; Willa Gidel and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Illiopolis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Cemetery, in Illiopolis. Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 432, 7th street in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.
