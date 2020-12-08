DECATUR - Mary Ann (Stewart) Blankenship, 83, of Decatur, passed away on December 5, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Mary Ann was born in Christian County, IL on March 21, 1937, the daughter of Frank (Hayes) and Anna C. Norris Stewart. She married Clifford L. Blankenship on May 30, 1959 in Decatur, IL.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clifford, one daughter Sue Ann Blankenship of Normal. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Stewart.

Mary Ann moved to Decatur in 1943 and attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1955. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Decatur.

She was employed by Eisner-Jewel Food Stores for 41 years. After retirement from Jewel, she worked part-time in the Macon Co. Auditor's office. She was very active with the Eisner-Jewel Retirees Group. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Alter Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, and the Decatur Genealogical Society.