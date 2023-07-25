Nov. 7, 1950 - July 24, 2023

Born Mary Lee Blair Coffey, on November 7, 1950, in Louisville, KY, to Marie Blair and James G. (Ham) Coffey; raised by Juanita (Blair) and Howard (Shorty) Underwood, Clinton, IL. She left this world on July 24, 2023. She graduated Clinton Community High School in 1968. She married William R. Henson in 1968, and later married Lynn Atteberry, Weldon, IL, on October 30, 1970. Together they had two children, Derek and Amy.

She attended Shiloh United Methodist Church until its demise. She was a farmwife and married to Lynn for 52 years. Before her retirement she was employed in the registration department and rehabilitation department of Decatur Memorial Hospital for almost 32 years. She loved playing games, various craft projects and was a member of the Gold Wings Chapter I Roadrunners of Decatur, IL; former South Prairie 4-H Leader and former member of the Deland-Weldon School Board.

She leaves behind her husband, Lynn; son, Derek (Janie) Atteberry, Weldon, IL; daughter, Amy Atteberry Workman, Clinton, IL; grandchildren (the light of her life): Claudia Workman, Savoy, IL, Cordell Workman, Clinton, IL, Kristin Atteberry and Andrew Atteberry, Weldon, IL. She also leaves behind her "sister," Dodie Underwood Williamson, Clinton, IL; sister-in-law, Karen Atteberry Gregory Eirhart, Decatur, IL; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved doxie, Riley.

She wishes to thank Dr. Timothy Miller, and Dr. Benjamin Esparaz for the care given to her. Her favorite verse was Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 "For everything there is a season." She asks that you remember to Samuel 22:2 "God is my rock."

Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care of Decatur, Second Chance for Pets, Clinton, Weldon Fire and Rescue Squad, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.