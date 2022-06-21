Sept. 25, 1921 - June 18, 2022

DECATUR — Mary B. Blaylock, 100, of Decatur, passed away at Imboden Creek Living Center on June 18, 2022.

Mary was born on Sept. 25, 1921 in Irving, IL, the daughter of Glenn and Lillie (Hoffman) Knodle. She graduated from Fillmore High School and Sparks Business College of Shelbyville. She married Emery W. Blaylock on April 4, 1942. They were married for 60-years when he passed away Sept. 29, 2002. She volunteered for the Red Cross and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 50-years. She volunteered for their Economy Shop for over 20-years.

Surviving are three daughters and one son: Marilyn (Charles) Cook of Springfield, Carol Karr of Decatur, Debbie Blaylock of Rock Island, and Bruce (Beverly) Blaylock of Eureka; five grandchildren; one step grandchild; five great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three step great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four sisters and two brothers.

The funeral will be on June 23, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation is at 1:00 p.m. followed by 2:00 p.m. service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.