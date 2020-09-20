× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mary B. Vance, 78, of Mt. Zion, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Mary was born May 20, 1942 in Central Illinois, the daughter of Chester and Nellie (Pedigo) York. She was a Nurse’s Aid at DMH and then worked in retail management for many years. Mary enjoyed crafting and watching birds and wildlife outside her home. She married Gene D. Vance in August of 1975. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2003.

Mary is survived by her children Paul Campbell, Glenda (Philip) Gangler, Sheila Powers, and Todd (Dawn) Vance, sister Linda Garvin, grandchildren Gabrielle (Mike) Milly, Mandy (Jon) Blankenship, Wes (Lesley) Powers, Jeremy (Katrina) Bassett, Megan (Alex) Rodgers, Kyle Bassett, Randall Campbell, Abby Vance, and Emma Vance, and great-grandchildren Marlowe Milly, Amelia Rodgers, and Luca Powers.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Lynnie Lambert, Douglas York, Jordan York, and Dora Dalluge.

Graveside services to celebrate Mary’s life will be 2:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.