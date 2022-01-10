Mary Beth Sawyer Kluge

A longtime member of Montrose Zion United Methodist church in Akron, she also attended Washington Street United Methodist Church in Columbia. Mrs. Kluge was a dedicated and intelligent educator. After receiving her Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate from the University of Illinois, she taught for many years at Eastern Illinois University and ultimately served as the Director of Special Education for Akron Public Schools. Mrs. Kluge also served on the United Disability Services Board, Goodwill Board, and Symphony Board in Akron. Following retirement, she enjoyed traveling as well as taking walks and drinking coffee with her friends, or "the council" as they referred to themselves, and sitting in the front yard speaking with neighbors, most notably her close friend, Jack. But the greatest joy of her later life was in being an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.