MOUNT ZION -- Mary Catherine Holliday, 72, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at her residence on November 25, 2019.
Mary was born August 13, 1947, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Orvin Kenneth and Carol J. (Nelson) Roisum. She married Richard Holliday on February 11, 1967 in Madison, WI.
Mary loved fine art, enjoyed gardening and antiquing. She was an avid bowler and was elected into the Decatur Bowling Hall of Fame. She was also secretary of several bowling leagues.
Surviving are her husband, Richard; children John Holliday (Annie) of Decatur, IL, Jim Holliday of Decatur, IL; grandchildren Madison, Samantha, Matthew Holliday and Kyle Holliday.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial Service will be held, 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 AM at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials: Charity of donor’s choice.
Mary’s family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Bock for 20 years of friendship and care, and Ellen Zindel, and Dr. Kefalas.
Condolences may be left to Mary’s family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
