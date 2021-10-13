Mary Catherine Ragan

MOUNT ZION — Mary Catherine "Kate" Ragan 91, of Mt. Zion, IL, went to be with Jesus, at 11:25 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, IL. Memorials to First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Mary Catherine was born March 13, 1930, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the daughter of Clyde T. and Eva M. (Little) Sammons. She married James H. Ragan on August 8, 1964. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1987. Mary Catherine retired after 23 years of service as a secretary from the Mt. Zion School District. She was a founding member of the First Baptist Church, Mt. Zion.

Surviving are her sons: Dan Ragan (Judy) of Decatur, and James Ragan (Rosie) of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Beth Chandler (Ryan) of Philo, IL, Sean Ragan (Brooke) of Decatur, Katy Moore (Jake) of Decatur, Amy Greuel (Dan) of Strasburg, IL, and Angela Turner of Argenta; great-grandchildren: Lillian Chandler, Penn Ragan, Emelia Moore, Dixie Moore, Morgan Greuel, Elliott Greuel, and Will Turner.

Mary Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, and her three sisters.