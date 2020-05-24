× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Mary Catherine Sadler, 96, of Decatur, IL., passed away at 3:30 A.M. on Saturday (May 23, 2020) in Imboden Creek Living Center.

Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday (05-28-2020) at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: Latham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 24 Latham, IL. 62543.

Mary was born on April 30, 1924 in Decatur, IL. the daughter of Ora Phillips and Marie (Hall) Phillips. She married George William Sadler on May 15, 1943 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on May 8, 1975.

Mary worked at Decatur Sheet Metal as a bookkeeper for over fifty years. She enjoyed watching baseball, U of I basketball, and especially all of her grandson's sports activities.

She is survived by her two children: Danny Sadler of Decatur, IL. and Carol Bridges and husband Ron of Latham, IL.; three grandsons: Phillip Sadler, Brian Bridges and wife Robin, and Kevin Bridges and wife Jennifer, all of Decatur, IL.; two great-grandsons: Brycen Bridges of Decatur, IL. and Trenton Bridges of Warrensburg, IL.; two special nieces: Diane Manuel of Aurora, CO. and Joann Gibson of Parker, CO.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother H.C. Phillips.

