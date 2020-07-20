× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MENDOTA - Mary Catherine Wujek, 90, of rural Mendota, passed away on July 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 7, 1930 at home, the ninth child of eleven children born of Joseph and Catherine (Sondgeroth) Stremlau in Peterstown. She married Francis Wujek on August 26, 1950, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Peterstown and lived her entire life in view of the steeple of that Catholic Church. Frank and Mary Catherine raised ten children, Rick (Dar), Andy (Mary Sue), Leo, Mark (Debby), Mary Jo (Jim) Myers, Rose (Gary) Rose, Dan (Katie), Anita (Frank) Kobilsek, Paul (Mary Beth), Tom (Carrie). She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2014 and sons, Leo and Rick.

As a family, they farmed until founding Mendota Welding & Manufacturing. She loved her 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren, with number 43 on the way.

The wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 22, on the grounds of Sts. Peter & Paul. The public drive-thru visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in the church cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Rose, grandson, will officiate. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at this website: https://www.facebook.com/GBBCatholic. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.