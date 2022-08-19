July 24, 1928 - Aug. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Charveron, 94, of Decatur, died at 4:22 AM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the Loft of Decatur.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 570 N Union St. The Trisazion Service will start at 1:00 p.m. with Funeral Services immediately following. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Mary was born July 24, 1928, in West Frankfort, IL, the daughter of Greek immigrants Christ Nick and Thalassia Poggas of Zeigler, IL.

She married Adrien Charveron Jr. on Dec 27, 1950, whose marriage lasted till his passing on June 3, 2000. Together they raised four children.

She worked for over 40 years for the Illinois Vocational Rehabilitation Office, retiring at the age of 82.

Mary was a longtime member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Some of Mary's favorite things to do were dance, play bridge, socialize and bake Greek pastries.

Mary is survived by daughter, Debra A. Charveron of Decatur; son, Chris A Charveron of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Nick (Debbie) Charveron of Decatur; daughter, Denise C. Henkel of Daniel Island, SC; sister, Helen Jelley of Zeigler, IL; grandchildren: Nick, Leslie, Jacqueline, Noah, Maris, Emilia, Antonia, and Cecilia; great-grandchildren: Weston, Ayla, Addison, Lea, Kate, and Will; also many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Mary in death, her husband Adrien; her parents, Christ and Thalassia; brother, Nick Poggas; brother, Marion Poggas; sister in-law, Antonia Poggas; and brother in-law, Loren Jelley.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Those who knew Mary would agree she had great love for her family and church. She will be truly missed by family and friends. May her memory be eternal.