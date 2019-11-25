DECATUR — Mary Delores Hinton 87, of Decatur, IL passed away in her residence at 1:54 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 29, 2019, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 am, Friday morning until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) or St. Jude Children’s research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Mary was born November 25, 1931, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Carl Otto and Harriet Marie (Miller) West. She married Floyd R. Hinton on August 12, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1995. Mary was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children: Rick Hinton (Terri) of Decatur and Sherri Rhodes of Decatur; sisters: Aileen Hinton and Sue Lindsey both of Decatur; sister-in-law: Jeanine West of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Eric Rhodes (Brooke) of East Peoria, IL, Kevin Rhodes (Cassidy) of Lakeland, TX, Stacey Hinton of Decatur, Ryan Hinton of Ottawa, IL, Jason Kresse (Sarah) of Burlington, KY, and Jeff Kresse of Parker, CO; great-grandchildren: Madison Cooper (Jordan) of Decatur, A1c Brycen Rhodes (Alexsis) of Altus, OK, Tanner Rhodes of Lakeland, TN, Ryleigh Rhodes of Lakeland, TN, Abby Rhodes of Lakeland, TN, Logan Rhodes of East Peoria, IL, Ryleigh Kresse of Burlington, KY, Bryson Kresse of Burlington, KY, and Ella Kresse of Burlington, KY; Special Friends: Jeff and Vicki Largent of Decatur, IL.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son-in-law; Jesse Rhodes, four brothers, and one sister.
