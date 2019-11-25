DECATUR — Mary Delores Hinton 87, of Decatur, IL passed away in her residence at 1:54 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019.

A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 29, 2019, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 am, Friday morning until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) or St. Jude Children’s research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Mary was born November 25, 1931, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Carl Otto and Harriet Marie (Miller) West. She married Floyd R. Hinton on August 12, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1995. Mary was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church.