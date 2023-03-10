April 16, 1928 - March 9, 2023
TIPP CITY, Ohio — Mary "Doris" Lockamon Gillespey, of Tipp City, OH, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away March 9, 2023.
Graveside Service will be 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at North Fork Cemetery. Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.
Doris was born April 16, 1928, in Fayetteville, NC, to Luther and Mary (Holmes) Lockamon. In April of 1947, she married Calvin B. Gillespey and together they raised three children, C. Wayne Gillespey (Connie) of Troy, OH, Jill Walker (Mike) of Mattoon, IL, and Mark Gillespey of Kansas City, MO.
Mary is survived by three children, seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild due to arrive in July.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two infant brothers.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
