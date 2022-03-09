DECATUR — Mary E. Bell, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 9:20 AM at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 4, 1949, in Brownstown, IL, the daughter of Emil H. and Esther L. (Keele) Reeves. She married Kenneth R. Bell on December 24, 1980. Mary was a kind, loving, giving, Godly soul. She would do anything for anyone in need and would always have an ear to listen and give you words of wisdom. She knew no strangers. Once she took you under her wing, you were part of the family. She had a heart of gold.

Surviving are her husband of 41-years, Ken; children: Brian Rickman (Elle) of Springfield, MO, Julianne Salmons (Robert) of Decatur, IL, Pam Jenkins (Randall) of Decatur, IL, Jeff Rickman (Christy) of Cerro Gordo, IL, Kevin Rickman (Heidi) of Tucson, AZ, Kyndra Bell of Decatur, IL; four siblings; 23 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and one brother and one brother-in-law.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 11, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Northwest Christian Church.

Condolences may be left to Mary's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.