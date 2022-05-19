June 18, 1924 - May 15, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Mary E. Benson, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Her kindness, acceptance and enjoyment of others permeated her life and energy. She lived an inspirational and beautiful life and was 97 at the time of her passing.

Mary was born in Springfield, IL, to Edward and Helen Shaughnessy on June 18, 1924, and shared her youth with her brothers, Paul and Bill, who preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Robert Benson, on November 8, 1947, and they devoted themselves to their six children until his passing in 1979.

Her two eldest daughters, Janice Phares (Richard Phares) and Linda Groesch (James Groesch), sadly preceded her in death, which she described as her greatest heartbreaks.

Her four other children, Daniel Benson, Debra Veon (Kenneth Veon), David Benson (Kim Benson) and Donald Benson remained devoted to her throughout her life. Mary had 15 delightful grandchildren, including: Todd Phares, Troy Phares (Laura), Trent Phares (Lonnie), Jill Cummings, Jennifer Groesch, Rob Veon (Theresa), James Groesch, Lindsey Erwin, Rachel Jacot (Shane), Ryan Benson (Samantha), Julie Benson, Sean Benson (Rachel), Kylie Koenig, Tyler Stickle, Max Benson, who were a constant source of warmth, joy and laughter for her. Mary was further blessed with the happiness of 18 great grandchildren: Jake, Ava, Connor, Ella, Gavin, Gabe, Chloe, Jeffrey, Evan, Emma, Braden, Brock, Penny, Summer, Olivia, Flynn, Quinn and Desmond.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and a woman of great faith. She was employed as a secretary for the Internal Revenue Service and Firestone, where she made many lifetime friends. After her retirement at age 62, she traveled the country with family and friends and provided loving care to family members in their times of need. She enjoyed reading, flowers and spending time with her family. She is now embraced by the Lord and is held in the loving arms of her family who passed before her. Her sweet soul will be deeply missed.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Mary will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Springfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center, 400 South Main Street Wood River, IL, 62095. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.