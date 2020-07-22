× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mary E. Hampton, 83, of Decatur, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Mary was born December 11, 1936, in Oakwood, IL, the daughter of Chester J. and Elsie (Hicks) Walton.

She worked at G.E. here in Decatur until the plant closed and then enrolled in the Nursing Program at St. John's Hospital where she graduated in 1984. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital and retired from the Macon County Health Department. Mary was a 50 year member of Eastern Star and enjoyed gardening, shopping and dining out. Mary married Donald B. Hampton on June 29, 1957, in Decatur and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2014. Also preceding her in death were her grandparents and parents.

Mary is survived by her stepson, Stephen (Kelly) Hampton of Southern, Illinois.

Services will begin at 3 pm, Thursday, July 23, 2020, with the Eastern Star service at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

