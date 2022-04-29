Dec. 27, 1932 - April 23, 2022

DECATUR — Mary E. Meadors, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Mary's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Trinity Church of the Nazarene. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Mary will be laid to rest in North Fork Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

Mary was born on December 27, 1932, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Howard and Aileen (Henry) Britton. She graduated from Mt. Zion High School and from Decatur Memorial School of Nursing. In 1956, Mary married R.L. Meadors, a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He preceded her in death in 1982. Mary retired from St. Mary's Hospital as an orthopedic surgical nurse. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed helping with dinners at Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

Mary is survived by her sons: David M. Meadors of Coppell, TX, Ronald L. (Rebecca S.) Meadors of Shepherd, MI, and Timothy H. (Terri L.) Meadors of Decatur, IL; brother, John I. Britton of Palmer, AK; grandsons: Aaron D. Meadors of Livonia, MI, and Adam L. Meadors of Shepherd, MI; special friends: Gladys Bublitz, Ilene Wong and Ginger Streeval.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Alice Britton and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Britton.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.