Mary E. Stoutenborough

SULLIVAN - Mary Stoutenborough, 96, passed away November 22, 2020 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan. Mary was born in Lincoln, the daughter of Edward and Daisy (Russell) Hall. She was married to Carl Gasaway (Decatur) and remarried to Robert Stoutenborough (Maroa). She resided in Lincoln, Mt. Pulaski, Decatur, Maroa, Pompano Beach, FL and Naples, FL. Mary enjoyed traveling, family, cooking and bowling. She had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh.