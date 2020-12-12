Mary E. Stoutenborough

SULLIVAN - Mary Stoutenborough, 96, passed away November 22, 2020 at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan. Mary was born in Lincoln, the daughter of Edward and Daisy (Russell) Hall. She was married to Carl Gasaway (Decatur) and remarried to Robert Stoutenborough (Maroa). She resided in Lincoln, Mt. Pulaski, Decatur, Maroa, Pompano Beach, FL and Naples, FL. Mary enjoyed traveling, family, cooking and bowling. She had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh.
Survivors include daughter, Judy Gould (Edgemont, AR), son, Richard Gasaway (Coral Springs, FL); granddaughter, Tracey Spencer (Beaufort, SC); grandson, Brett Gasaway (Brooklyn, NY); daughter-in-law, Tammy Gasaway; and four great grandchildren: Hunter, Cody, Justin and Jamie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; sisters; son-in-law, Gary Gould; and grandson, Brian Gould (Sherwood, AR). No services are scheduled.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.