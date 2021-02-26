JOLIET - Mary E. Williams, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 with her family at her side.

Survived by her husband of 42 years, Barrie Williams of Decatur, IL; her children: Mike (Robin) Williams of Decatur, IL, Steve Dickison of Maud, TX, and Shana Williams of Joliet, IL; her grandchildren: Emily, Brandon and Brittany Williams; her brothers: Jeff (Linda) Dickison, Jeff (Jane) Dickison and Jesse (Tami) Dickison; her sisters-in-law: Tillie Dickison and Elke Dickison.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo (Clova) Dickison and her brother, Jack Dickison.

Mary graduated from Mt. Auburn High School, Decatur Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, and received her Bachelors of Nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

She was a certified scuba diver. Her hobbies were camping, puzzle books, reading, visiting museums and was especially interested in archeology and history. Mary loved to travel and had been to many places such as Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, England, Ireland, France, Germany, Greece, Spain, and had been to Rome, Italy several times. She loved spending time with her family and playing games with her children. Mary had worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at A.E. Staley, Illinois Power, Decatur Memorial Hospital, and St. Mary's Hospital.