Dec. 31, 1938 - July 1, 2023

WARRENSBURG — Mary Edith (Pease) Albert, 84, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her home in North Fort Myers, FL, with her daughter by her side.

Mary was born on December 31, 1938, in Bloomington, IL, to her parents, Edith Verena (Litwiller) and Frank Curtis Pease of Latham, IL. She was a graduate of Warrensburg - Latham High School class of 1956 and obtained her bachelor's degree from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX, in 1960.

Mary married Forrest Albert on February 14, 1960, in Decatur at Central Christian Church. They moved to the farm in Warrensburg in 1965 and she made it her home through 2023.

Mary held many titles in her life: daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. But her newest title and one she was very proud of was GiGi, great-grandmother to Zachary Curtis, her first great-grandson.

For many years Mary worked at the Macon Co Farm Bureau preparing taxes for the farmers. She took what she made and used it for piano lessons, dance lessons, and other things she thought her children needed to round out their life experiences. Mary caught the genealogy bug and for many years researched the family tree for both sides of the family. She also enjoyed her church life and for a time quilted with the ladies of the church. Mary was never a fan of the cold and when Forrest retired, they became snowbirds going to Florida first for one month, then two, and it soon became the entire winter.

Mary and Forrest enjoyed their winters in Florida. One of the highlights of their time in the Fort Myers area was the winter music concerts at different churches in the area. Friday and Sunday evenings one would find them at the winter gospel music concerts.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Frank Curtis Albert; and her husband, Forrest Albert.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Elizabeth; daughter-in-law, Debbie Albert of King George, VA; grandsons: Curt (Liz) Albert of Columbia, MD, Christopher (Samantha) Albert of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Heather Albert of Los Angeles, CA; and a great-grandson, Zachary Curtis Albert; her brother, Frank Judson (Jean) Pease of Decatur, IL; and nephew, Paul (Gaby) Pease of Durham, NH; and niece, Pam (Matt) Wood of Moore, OK.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be prior to the service for one hour. Burial will take place following the service in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forsyth United Methodist Church or Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse Ministry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.