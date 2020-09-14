Mary Eileen Dean

She is survived by two daughters and one son, Constance Dean (Ralph) Mudd of Jacksonville, Janice Dean (Ronald) Willmore of Clayton, and Henry C. Dean of Moweaqua; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Dan Sylvester. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Darrell Dean (surviving wife Mary of Jacksonville), and James David Dean in infancy; one grandson; one great granddaughter; two sisters; and three brothers. Mrs. Dean was an apartment manager for many years at Lincolnshire Downtown in Decatur. Her main joy in life was caring for her family. She was an excellent cook, and was very talented with arts and crafts, which she shared generously. Mary always had a twinkle in her eye.