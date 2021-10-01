MAROA — We regretfully announce the passing of Mary Elizabeth Cameron at Liberty Village in Clinton, IL on September 28, 2021. Mary passed peacefully surrounded by her family.

Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Catholic Cemetery, Rhinelander, WI.

Memorials may be directed to the local food pantry.

Mary was born June 21, 1946 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin the daughter of Dr. Irving Edward and Margaret (Hughes) Schick, Jr. She married Raymond Maurice Cameron, Jr. on June 15, 1968 in Merrill, Wisconsin and they had three children. He passed away April 7, 1998. Mary and Raymond owned and operated their own business, Cameron Insurance, in Moweaqua.

Mary is survived by three children: Brian and Janette (Juarez) Cameron; Heather and Brian Schichner; Christine and Michael Kruley; grandchildren: Elizabeth and Todd Dugan; Emmah Schichner; Michael Kruley; and Cameron Kruley; great grandchildren: Gavin and Dylan Dugan; sister, Ellen and John Farley; brothers: Jimmy Schiek; John and Kathy Schiek; and William and Eva Schiek, sister-in-law, Ruth Schiek, along with many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dr. Irving Schiek.

Our mother, Mary, was one of the strongest, most courageous, patient women with the most contagious laugh to ever walk this earth. Our family is blessed to have had her as the head of the family.

Mary was a devout Roman Catholic, who volunteered for the Catholic churches, hospitals, and schools that her children and grandchildren attended.

