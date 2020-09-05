× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ILLIOPOLIS - Mary Elizabeth Gordy, 96, of Illiopolis, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Sherman.

Mary was born on Nov. 8, 1923, in Decatur, one of ten children of Thomas and Grace (Basil) Sheets. She married Charles Gordy on December 12, 1945 and he preceded her in death on February 11, 1997. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, crocheting, painting, loved spending time with her family and was previously employed at the ammunition plant in Illiopolis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; one great grandson, Dakota Land; five brothers and one sister.

Mary is survived by her daughter Patricia King, of Sherman; four grandchildren, Twyla Faulkner and Tina Mitchell, both of Springfield, Teresa (Dale) Land of Clarksville, TN, and Trever (Jennifer) Faulkner of Pleasant Plains, several great and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor West of Illiopolis, and Marcella Peterson of Pekin; one brother, Don Sheets of Decatur and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th street in Illiopolis. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00AM the funeral home with Reverend Melissa Ebken officiating. Burial will follow at Berea Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.