DECATUR — Mary Elizabeth Graham, 81, passed away on February 2, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Mary is survived by her stepfather, William Oliver; sons: Frederick Adams, Yishmael Graham, Sr.; daughter, Giana Edwards; brother, Michael Oliver; grandchildren: Destri Brandon, Phillip Adams, Tuderylyn Duckworth, Asia Duckworth, Delisa Graham, Yishmael Graham, Jr., Tiana Graham; nine great-grandchildren; nephews: Bobby Rice, Timmy Rice, Anthony Wilkes; and many extended family and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Corrine Whitfield and Effie Gully.

A service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to Mary's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.