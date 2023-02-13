DECATUR — Mary Elizabeth Graham, 81, passed away on February 2, 2023, in Decatur, IL.
Mary is survived by her stepfather, William Oliver; sons: Frederick Adams, Yishmael Graham, Sr.; daughter, Giana Edwards; brother, Michael Oliver; grandchildren: Destri Brandon, Phillip Adams, Tuderylyn Duckworth, Asia Duckworth, Delisa Graham, Yishmael Graham, Jr., Tiana Graham; nine great-grandchildren; nephews: Bobby Rice, Timmy Rice, Anthony Wilkes; and many extended family and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Corrine Whitfield and Effie Gully.
A service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family.
Condolences may be sent to Mary's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.