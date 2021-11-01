 Skip to main content
Mary Elizabeth Turner

DECATUR — Mary Elizabeth Turner, long-time Decatur resident, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 16, at her home in Coeur d'Alene, ID.

Mary was born May 8, 1930, in Jerseyville, IL, to Janet and Rea Taylor, and is survived by Lynn, her loving husband of sixty-seven years; children: Bill (Melanie), Jim (Melissa), Mary Rogers (Mark) and Steve (Susan); ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Mary spent her life lovingly committed to raising and caring for her family, and she was loved and cherished by all who were near to her. Mary graduated from Millikin University with a degree in music in 1952, the same year she was crowned Miss Decatur. She was a beauty, inside and out. She was a devoted parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church, and for many years played organ for masses and other services.

Contributions may be made to Holy Family or Habitat for Humanity in remembrance of Mary.

