March 1, 1931 - June 29, 2022

NIANTIC — Mary Esther Koonce, 91, a longtime resident of Niantic, passed away on June 29, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Niantic Christian Church. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the church. Burial will be in Long Point Cemetery. Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to Niantic Christian Church.

Mary was born March 1, 1931, in Decatur, the daughter of Earle and Esther (Coffey) Brame. She graduated from Warrensburg High School in the class of 1949 and attended Indiana Central College and Millikin University before assisting with the farm and raising her children. Mary was the beloved wife of Carroll Koonce whom she married on March 28, 1956. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2009. Mary had many interests including golf, dancing, reading and attending concerts at Millikin and was an excellent seamstress. She treasured the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.

She was a devoted mother to Rodney (Judy) Koonce of Mt. Pulaski, and Suzanne (Tim) Lohrstorfer of Indianapolis, IN; loving grandmother to Angela (Keith) Hillen, Amanda (Eric) Manon, Jared (Kiley) Koonce, Luke Lohrstorfer, and Annie Lohrstorfer (fiance, Tim Simon); seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Mary is survived by her brother, Robert (Pat) Brame; and sister, Karen Raiha.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Carroll.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.