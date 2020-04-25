DECATUR — Mary Foley, 54, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Eastview Terrace, Sullivan. Mary was born January 8th, 1966, in Decatur, the daughter of Bill and Marg Foley.
Mary was a strong woman. Despite being born with down syndrome and her parents dying when she was young, she did not let things get her down. She lived in a group home and proved herself to be independent before she was able to move into her own apartment. She maintained her independence for 25 years with minimal assistance from Macon Resource Inc.
Mary loved Elvis Presley and always pointed out that they shared the same birthday. Mary also enjoyed watching and collecting movies, reading magazines, and reminiscing of her summers as a child that she spent in Newfoundland Canada with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Marg Foley. She is survived by her brothers Bill Foley and wife Sally, Dave Foley and wife Sara; both of Decatur. Mary has 5 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.
Cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. Due to COVID-19 family has postponed the memorial service.
The family wants to thank Macon Resources and all of her case managers that have helped her through her life. A special thanks to her last case manager Jennifer. Jennifer treated Mary like family and her life was better because of her involvement. The family also wants to thank everyone at Eastview Terrace that cared for her in her last few weeks.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home 2801 N Monroe St, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.