DECATUR — Mary Foley, 54, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Eastview Terrace, Sullivan. Mary was born January 8th, 1966, in Decatur, the daughter of Bill and Marg Foley.

Mary was a strong woman. Despite being born with down syndrome and her parents dying when she was young, she did not let things get her down. She lived in a group home and proved herself to be independent before she was able to move into her own apartment. She maintained her independence for 25 years with minimal assistance from Macon Resource Inc.

Mary loved Elvis Presley and always pointed out that they shared the same birthday. Mary also enjoyed watching and collecting movies, reading magazines, and reminiscing of her summers as a child that she spent in Newfoundland Canada with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Marg Foley. She is survived by her brothers Bill Foley and wife Sally, Dave Foley and wife Sara; both of Decatur. Mary has 5 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.

Cremation services will be performed by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. Due to COVID-19 family has postponed the memorial service.