ARNOLD, MISSOURI - Mary Frances Grosch, 65, passed away at home in Arnold, MO, on April 7, 2021, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on August 1, 1955, in Decatur, IL, to Eugene Anthony and Frances (Dunne) Grosch. Mary was affectionately known to her family and friends as "Murph."

In 2003, she met Pete Fornek and they were married on October 7, 2006.

Mary was employed for most of her career at Founders Memorial Library, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL. Beginning in 1985 as the Business Subject Specialist, she later served as the Family, Consumer and Nutrition Sciences Subject Specialist and finally as Head of Government Publications from 2007 until her retirement in 2012. She spent one year early in her career in a visiting faculty position at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan.

She was a graduate of St. Teresa High School, Decatur, IL, Class of 1973. She graduated from St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI with a Bachelor of Arts (Art History) in 1977 and went on to earn a Master of Business Administration in 1983 and a Master of Library Science in 1985, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2001, while a faculty member at NIU, she completed the Didactic Program in Dietetics and later became a Registered Dietitian (RD).