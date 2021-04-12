ARNOLD, MISSOURI - Mary Frances Grosch, 65, passed away at home in Arnold, MO, on April 7, 2021, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on August 1, 1955, in Decatur, IL, to Eugene Anthony and Frances (Dunne) Grosch. Mary was affectionately known to her family and friends as "Murph."
In 2003, she met Pete Fornek and they were married on October 7, 2006.
Mary was employed for most of her career at Founders Memorial Library, Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL. Beginning in 1985 as the Business Subject Specialist, she later served as the Family, Consumer and Nutrition Sciences Subject Specialist and finally as Head of Government Publications from 2007 until her retirement in 2012. She spent one year early in her career in a visiting faculty position at Keio University in Tokyo, Japan.
She was a graduate of St. Teresa High School, Decatur, IL, Class of 1973. She graduated from St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI with a Bachelor of Arts (Art History) in 1977 and went on to earn a Master of Business Administration in 1983 and a Master of Library Science in 1985, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 2001, while a faculty member at NIU, she completed the Didactic Program in Dietetics and later became a Registered Dietitian (RD).
Mary was interested in the field of Children's Literature and passed on her love of books to her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling, visiting local botanical gardens and touring historical sites. Her time in Japan at Keio University also inspired a love of Japanese art and artifacts.
She is survived by her husband of fifteen years, Pete Fornek; her sisters and brothers: Margaret Mary "Midge" Grosch (husband, Walter Sulskis) of Lacey, WA, Fr. Robert D. Grosch of Billings, MT, Eugene Anthony "Tony" (wife, Kathy) Grosch of Elgin, IL, Teresa A. Grosch (husband, Thomas Roberts) of Glencoe, IL, and Catherine C. "Kit" Grosch of Antioch, TN; nieces and nephews: Abigail, Melissa, Adam, Frank and Nell; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John, and her nephew, Noah.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1 , 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at both Visitation and Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either the American Cancer Society or to Mercy Oncology and
Hematology - Sindelar Cancer Center, 10650 Kennerly Rd., Suite 2400, St. Louis, MO 63128
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
