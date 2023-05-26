Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jan. 21, 1938 - May 15, 2023

DECATUR — Mary Harris, 85, of Decatur, left earth on May 15, 2023, joining Dad (Dave) in Heaven.

She was born January 21, 1938, in Decatur, the daughter of Charles and Pauline (Denni) Hickman. She married David "Dave" Harris at age 19 and Dave was 21. They were married 65 years. Dad preceded her in death August 21, 2022.

Mom and Dad were faithful lifelong members of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur IL. Mom was always busy doing something. She despised idleness. Her lifelong role of being a Wife and Mother was of the highest calling. The Heavenly Angels have welcomed a new member with the words "well done good & faithful servant."

Thank you Mom for being an example to live by.

She is survived by three sons: Dave (Jennifer), Todd (Kathy), Greg (Sharon); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Norma, Bob, Betty, Bill and Jim.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave Harris; and sister, Carolyn.

Memorial service will be 4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2155 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL, 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.