BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA — Mary Helen (Cole) Chuzi was born on July 7, 1946 in Decatur, the daughter of Harold and Audrey (McDonald) Cole. She died Sept. 22, 2020 in Boynton Beach, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary lived in Ft. Dodge, Iowa during her grade school years and Dalton City during high school and college. She graduated from Mt. Zion HS in 1964 and Millikin University, where she was a very active member of Alpha Chi Omega, in 1968.

She and her husband, Paul and daughters Laura and Stephanie, lived in DeKalb for 25 years, where Mary taught middle school Language Arts before she and Paul moved to Florida in 1994.

Mary is survived by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Laura (Steve) Cook (Lee's Summit, Missouri) and her daughter, Stephanie (Phil) Pelfrey (Jupiter, Florida); four grandchildren: Cameron, Joey, and Courtney Cook and Cassie Koca. Also surviving are her sister, Nancy Hodapp (Grand Rapids, Michigan); two nieces: Linda (Steve) Boyatt and Judy (Matt) Harvey and their families. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Gerri Chuzi (Tucson, AZ) and nephew, Josh (Kaitlin) Chuzi. She is also survived by a large extended family of cousins, mostly in the Midwest and Northeast.