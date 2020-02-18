LERNA - Mary Henson, 78, of Lerna, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Arbor Rose of Charleston.
Her funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Caudill-King Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Kansas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials: Coles County Animal Shelter.
Mary was born August 5, 1941 in Champaign County, IL, daughter of Ernest and Victoria (Watica) Van Schoyck. She married Raymond Henson, October 9, 1969 in Champaign; he preceded her in death, December 13, 1991. She is survived by her son: Tony Ashby of Mahomet of Mahomet; three grandchildren: Cayden Scott of Florida, Phillip Lee Costley of Mattoon, and Shawn Costley of Urbana. Four great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers: Ralph Van Schoyck of Danville and Larry Van Schoyck of Urbana; and two sisters: Darlene Spillers of Thomasboro and Beverly Bradley of Livonia, MI, also survive. Raymond’s brother Monty Henson and sister Phyllis Henson and their families have lovingly helped care for Mary for several years. She was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
Mary worked as a server at Denny’s for more than twenty years, and later worked at Gowins Restaurant at Mattoon. She loved her four legged friends that were always showing up on her doorstep. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family.
