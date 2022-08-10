March 16, 1915 - Aug. 8, 2022

DECATUR — Mary I. Hamman, 107, of Decatur, passed away August 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00 PM, Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's honor may be made to First Congregational United Church of Christ, Decatur.

Mary was born March 16, 1915, in Decatur, the daughter of Alexander F. and Mary L. (Logan) Campbell. She married Everett R. Hamman on June 14, 1937, in Decatur. She worked as a technician at H.L. Chastain Engineering. Mary enjoyed travel, especially trips to Hawaii and Europe and traveled throughout the US. She and Everett enjoyed collecting and making miniatures. Mary was also an avid gardener. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Decatur.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Pleasants of Decatur; grandchildren: Julie Senger and Tom Pleasants; great-grandchildren: Brent (Meghan) Morey and Brianne (Travis) Wuebbels; great-great-grandchildren: Lillian Warden, Jack Morey, Luke Morey, and Camden Wuebbels; nephew, Scott Campbell; and niece, Debbie Harris.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Shirley Campbell; and an infant brother, Alexander.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Synergy Home Care and special friend Ginny Fitzjarrald.

