DECATUR — Mary Isabelle (Mary Belle) Blacet, 87, of Decatur, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials in Mary's honor may be made to St. James Catholic Church, American Heart Association, or American Diabetes Association.

Mary was born April 4, 1933 in St. Elmo, Illinois, the daughter of Christian and Ruth (Finch) Vogel. She married Richard Lee "Bugs" Blacet in 1956. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2007. Mary worked for almost 40 years at A.E. Staley. She enjoyed playing golf, loved to crochet and play cards. She also enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Mary was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Decatur.

She is survived by her children, Robert Blacet (Carmella) of Belleville, Richard Blacet (Michelle) of Decatur and Marsha McCauley (Jim) of Gahanna, Ohio; grandchildren, Michele Spradlin (Jason), Charles Blacet (Amy), Brett Blacet (Caitlyn), Cameron McCauley and Griffin McCauley; great-grandchildren, Colin, Brenna, Kaleigh, Braden, Lera, Archer, Beau, and Max; and two sisters, Evelyn Berglund and Dolores Schoenhoff.