Mary Jane Babb

DECATUR — Mary Jane (Eichenauer) Babb peacefully passed away on January 22, 2022, with family by her side.

She was born on February 5, 1941, in Decatur, IL. the daughter of Harold L. and Marianne Eichenauer. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1959. She married Robert L. Babb on February 3, 1960. She resided in Decatur her entire life.

She was employed by Eichenauer Electric Service, Warrensburg-Latham Schools, Magna, Union Planters and Regions bank, Culver's and the Decatur Auto Auction. She attended the First Free Will Baptist Church of Decatur and was an active member of the Decatur Women's Club for many years. Mary Jane never met a stranger and would do anything she could to help out someone she saw in need.

She was an avid race fan and was always by the side of her husband and son at all of the races that they participated in all over the Midwest. She was the biggest fan of her children and grandchildren and never missed a sporting event or school activity in which they were participating.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Babb; a daughter, Gail Babb; a son, Terry Babb (Sara); grandsons: Toby Likins, Ryan Likins, and Tanner Babb; granddaughters: Erin Bright (Tyler) and Jordan Babb; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold L. Eichenauer and Marianna Eichenauer; step-mother, Helen Eichenauer; a brother, William T. Eichenauer; and a sister, Betty Ann Peters.

Services will be held Friday, January 28, at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 2709 N 27th St, Decatur, IL, with Pastor Stephen Cantrell officiating. Visitation will commence at 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association at this link