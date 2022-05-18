Feb. 8, 1943 - May 6, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Jane Jones, 79 of Decatur, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022. She died at home due to cancer.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 22, at 4:00 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Center, 2199 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL, with her nephew, Pastor David L. Meador and Pastor Kirk Henneberry officiating.

Mary was born on February 8, 1943, in Decatur, the daughter of Archie Sr. and Margaret (Foster) Meador. She married her childhood sweetheart, Robert Eugene Denney on June 6, 1959 in Decatur. He passed on December 2, 1992. She married Paul Eugene Jones on January 12, 1996. He passed on June 12, 2016.

Mary was a licensed beautician for over 30-years. She was full of life and treasured her family and friends greatly.

Surviving are her children: daughter, Kimberly Kay Parent of Decatur; step daughter, Connie McGuire of Gibson City, IL; grandchildren: Shawn Coker, Tiffany Whelchel (Larry), Joshua Ward (Danielle), Michael Parent and Joshua Parent; ten great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; one uncle; and many nieces and nephews who loved and cherished her dearly. Mary had many precious friends who will miss her also.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; parents; brothers: Archie Lyle Jr. and Harold William; and sister, Glenda Marlene; a grandson, Jason Coker; and her son-in-law, Douglas S. Parent.