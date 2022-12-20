Mary Jane Sargent

March 25, 1929 - Dec. 19, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Mary Jane Sargent, 93, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Findlay, IL, passed away at 3:44 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, in her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Nathan Jesse and Randy Sands officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL.

Memorials may be given to the Montgomery County Cancer Association or the First Christian Church of Moweaqua Youth Group.

Mary was born on March 25, 1929, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of William Edward and Blanche Isabella (Washburn) Robb. She married Howard Eugene "Bud" Sargent on December 29, 1945, and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2012. Together, Bud and Mary owned and operated Arrowhead Camp Ground in Findlay, IL. Mary enjoyed dancing, cooking, watching Westerns, crime shows and Hallmark, and above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Nancy Savage (Glenn) of Litchfield, IL, and Pam Uphoff (Tim) of Findlay, IL; five grandchildren: Brian Savage (Ronda), Scott Savage, Savannah Arthur (Rory), Sydney Fandrich (Max) and Taylor Cook (Brock); and great-grandchildren: Stella Arthur, Laken Arthur, Waylon Fandrich, Ansley Cook, Austin Savage, Cassidy Savage, and Matthew Savage.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; son, David Edward Sargent in 1981; brother, Benny Robb; and sister, Betty Reynolds.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.