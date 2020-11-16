DECATUR — Having used up her time and space, Mary Jo Comerford moved beyond this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born on May 14, 1940, to Erlene McCormick and Lawrence Vail in Decatur, IL, and married John R. Comerford on May 5, 1962. John preceded her in death on March 30, 2014. Her children are: Rob and his wife Carla, Steve and his wife Renee, Mike and his wife Jean, Ann, and Katey and her partner Jason. Her grandchildren are: David, Eileen, Evan, Samantha, Jack, Maggie, Elaine, Louise, and Catherine. Her brother is David (Diane) Vail, and her sister is Betsy (Mike) Barker. Her sister-in-law is Joann (Richard) Sager and her brother-in-law is Tim (Linda) Comerford.

Mary Jo was a registered nurse and an Alcoholism family counselor at St. Mary's Hospital and a parish nurse at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, all roles that she loved. Most recently, she was a member of the Macon County Criminal Justice Group, Illinois People's Action, Compassionate Decatur, Study Class, Pink Smoke, a spiritual journey group, a book club, Persistent Sisters, and the Back Row Irish.

For companionship on her journey, Mary Jo wanted to express gratitude to her wonderful family and friends, as well as to everyone whose life touched hers. She deeply appreciated and cherished how each was a precious part of the fabric of her life.