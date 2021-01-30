CARMEL, Indiana — Mary Jo Cunningham Stewart. When you throw a pebble into a body of water, it pushes water out of the way, making a ripple. As the rock falls deeper into the river, the water near the surface rushes back to fill in the space it left behind. The water usually rushes back too enthusiastically, causing a splash and the bigger the rock, the bigger the splash and even more ripples.

Mom was The Pebble in many people's lives. How often did she approach us with an opportunity to serve? Many times the opportunity was outside our (your) comfort zone and like the water, we would enthusiastically accept the opportunity and not only change our life but the lives of all we served.

Mom served the community in school and the Methodist Church. She took great care of her brothers and sister: Carl Ed, Ruth Ann and Roger Jeff like making sure a bee would not sting Ruth Ann by beating a chicken to death over her head. Mom received her undergraduate and master's degree from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. She was active in 4-H house and continued to serve on the 4-H house board for decades. Can't tell you how many times she made us go to the University and sit with the coeds while she discussed finances, recruitment and scholarships. After graduating from the University of Illinois, she traveled to Peru with the IFYE program. While in Peru, mom taught various subjects, cooking and sewing as well as food cultivation and storage to the people of Cusco. She also embraced the culture, learning more than she taught. Mom would gladly share her experiences thru slide shows at schools and churches when she came home. As her kids, we had to sit through more of these slideshows than should be allowed by Child Protective Services.