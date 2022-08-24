Jan. 16, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2022

DECATUR — Mary Jo Harrison, 88, of Decatur, passed away August 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur.

Mary was born January 16, 1934, in Moultrie County, IL, the daughter of Carl and Ruby (Meadows) Moore. She married George D. Harrison on April 29, 1955 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on February 11, 1981. Mary worked as a keypunch operator for Central Computing for 25 years, until her retirement. She was talented at embroidery and quilting. Mary enjoyed travelling and attending mystery dinners. She was also interested in genealogy.

She is survived by her children: Marcia (Patric) Nielsen of Decatur, Darel Harrison of Alabama, and Virginia "Jenny" Harrison of Springfield; daughter-in-law, Samantha Olson of Decatur; grandchildren: Michael (Tonya) Howell of Kenney, Tab (KJ) Harrison of Decatur and Olivia Harrison of Springfield; great-grandson, Kayne Howell; eight bonus grandchildren; five bonus great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Hagan of Decatur.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, George "Dino" Harrison; brothers: Carl and Chuck; and sister, Doris.

