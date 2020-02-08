DECATUR -- - Mary Jo Vahlkamp, 83, of Decatur, passed away peacefully, February 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital with her family at her side.

Mary Jo was born on December 4, 1936 in rural Breese, IL, the daughter of Anthony and Rosene Hilmes. She married Fred Vahlkamp at St. Anthony's Church in Beckemeyer, IL on August 20, 1959.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Jo was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and served as one of the organists from 1968-80. She was a member of the Perpetual Adoration team at St. Mary's Hospital Chapel, the Legion of Mary, and the Pana Prayer Group. She enjoyed giving her grandchildren piano lessons and attending their performances in the Swingsations Group at Mt. Zion High School.

Surviving are her children, Teresa (Jeff Nosek) Smith, Steve (Connie), Stuart, Vern, all of Decatur, and Diane (Joe) Conover of Carmel, IN; 8 grandchildren, brother Ralph (Carol) Hilmes and sister Blanche (Bob Eversgerd) Drake; sisters-in-law Willene Frehrmann, Rosemarie (Ray) Husman, Lillian (Jack) Fleckenstein, Mary Huwa, and Lee (Dan) Love; brother-in-law Vernon (Helen) Vahlkamp. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Fred of 59 years, sisters-in-law Mary Margaret Hilmes, Colette Vahlkamp, brothers-in-law Paul Fehrman and Jack Vahlkamp and wife Jane.