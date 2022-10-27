May 14, 1940 - Nov. 14, 2020
A belated celebration of life will be held for Mary Jo (Vail) Comerford on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Millikin Homestead, located at 125 N Pine St in Decatur.
Though Mary Jo moved beyond this life nearly two years ago, her family delayed "her party," as she would have called it, until threats of COVID-19 were minimal.
We hope her community will join us to share a laugh and memory. Remarks will begin at 2:45 p.m. and will end when they end.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.