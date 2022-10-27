May 14, 1940 - Nov. 14, 2020

A belated celebration of life will be held for Mary Jo (Vail) Comerford on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Millikin Homestead, located at 125 N Pine St in Decatur.

Though Mary Jo moved beyond this life nearly two years ago, her family delayed "her party," as she would have called it, until threats of COVID-19 were minimal.

We hope her community will join us to share a laugh and memory. Remarks will begin at 2:45 p.m. and will end when they end.